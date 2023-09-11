NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old boy is facing charges following a Sunday shooting on Stadium Drive.
According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to Stadium Drive at 4:19 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting, however, suspects or victims were not present.
A short time later, two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
NCPD’s investigation identified a 17-year-old as the lead suspect in the shooting.
The suspect turned himself in to police and was charged with:
- Attempted murder.
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
- Possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.
He is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.