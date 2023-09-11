NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old boy is facing charges following a Sunday shooting on Stadium Drive.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to Stadium Drive at 4:19 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting, however, suspects or victims were not present.

A short time later, two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

NCPD’s investigation identified a 17-year-old as the lead suspect in the shooting.

The suspect turned himself in to police and was charged with:

Attempted murder.

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.