OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more people have been arrested and 8 people are still wanted in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

We previously reported on March 3 that the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people while 22 were still wanted in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

On March 7, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said eight more people were arrested in the “drug round up”.

According to deputies, four more people in the “drug round up” were arrested March 11.

Since Wednesday, the sheriff’s office has arrested the following two people:

April Lynne Webb (Courtesy of Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Sandy Dean Smith (Courtesy of Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

April Lynne Webb, 27, of Seneca and Walhalla, was charged with two counts of distribution of heroin. She was booked Tuesday into the Oconee County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Sandy Dean Smith, 39, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into Oconee County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating the following people wanted on drug charges:

Stanley Lewis (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Dodd (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Aaron Gunn (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Donna McWhorter (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Dustin Stancil (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Damion Davis (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Margaret Fitzgerald (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Stanley Demetrice Lewis, 36, of Seneca, is wanted on three counts of distribution of marijuana.

Michelle Doris Long, 46, of Newberry, is wanted on one count of distribution of marijuana.

Brandon James Dodd, 23, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Aaron Scott Gunn, 30, of West Union, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Donna Rena McWhorter, 52, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin.

Dustin David Stancil, 27, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Damion Austin Davis, 22, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.