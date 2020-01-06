2 Your Roots: The History of Beaufain Street

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’ve taken a stroll around Downtown Charleston, odds are you’ve crossed paths with Beaufain Street, but do you know that the street name has ties dating back to the 1730’s?

Andrew Kuhn, a Historian and Tour Guide at Bulldog Tours of Charleston tells News 2 that Beaufain Street coined it’s name from French Protestant, Hector Berenger de Beaufain.

Due to it’s French origin, the street name is commonly mispronounced. Kuhn explains, “A lot of them {French Huguenots} had to adapt so a lot of their names kind of lost the French pronunciation.”

Beaufain was a Collector of Customs who arrived to the English colony in 1735. After landing in the Palmetto State, he became one of the founders of the Charleston Library Society before passing away in 1766.

Kuhn says that Harleston village was being created just a few years after his death in 1770; Stretching from King Street to the Ashley River, present day Harleston Village is bordered by Calhoun Street to the north and Broad to the South. Kuhn explains, “There was 12 original streets of Harleston Village, and all of them were named for people that were prominent in politics at the time.”

Hector Berenger de Beaufain is buried at St. Phillips Church.

If you have a street, landmark, or a piece of history you want me to help uncover…Send your suggestions to tricke@wcbd.com​.