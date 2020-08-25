25% of CCSD students will return to classroom Sept. 8

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some students are still not sure if they’ll be learning in a classroom or on a couch this school year.

For Charleston County School District (CCSD) students, 25% will start the year with in-person instruction. Each school will look at the needs of their student body to determine which students makes up the 25% for their school.

High school seniors needing certain courses to graduate or elementary students learning to read are just two examples of circumstances that could qualify students to return to class.

“A third example might be children who need a specific kind of therapy that they can only get through school if we have the capacity to deliver that therapy,” said Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, the Superintendent of CCSD, who adds that there are many more criteria.

For some schools, part of the 25% will be based on student need, but the other part will use a randomized lottery.

“Some schools have more children who want to come back in person than they have availability. Other schools have plenty of room to bring back all of the children who want to back so the lottery system will be used in some schools,” said Dr. Postlewait.

One tool parents have been waiting for is the MUSC Back2Business playbook.

The lengthy guide breaks down how to safely navigate through the school year.

“The playbook has been a development for several weeks with MUSC as our staff has understood the guidelines, they’ve passed them on to schools. We believe we are in compliance with them,” said Dr. Postlewait.

CCSD officials say the playbook should be made available to the public via their website hopefully Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.