NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Pride is returning for a second year with six days full of events for everyone to enjoy.

Park Circle Pride will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a week of inclusiveness, education, and fun for all ages through six days of exciting events, all taking place in North Charleston’s historic neighborhood.

Featured events include drag brunches, queer youth fest, vendor markets, a Day Rave Dance Party, live music, adult queer prom, and many more.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Sponsors of the event include Deep Eddy, Commonhouse Aleworks, New Belgium, Fruit Smash Spiked Seltzer, Bell’s Brewery, Adore Fertility, Guilty Pleasures, and Rainbow Row Real Estate.

Benefits from Park Circle Pride go towards We Are Family and the Alliance For Full Acceptance.