Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Hospitality, tourism leaders say City of Charleston tourism is on the rebound
Video
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments receives grant to aid local businesses during pandemic
Video
South Dakota AG was frequent traveler before fatal crash
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Weather Wednesday
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
3 Degree Guarantee for 9/15
Latest News
by:
David Dickson
Posted:
Sep 15, 2020 / 06:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2020 / 06:25 PM EDT
Money in the bank!
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Two families heartbroken following fatal crash in Georgetown County
Video
Coroner: 6-year-old boy dies after getting caught in a rip current on Folly Beach
Video
City of Charleston bracing for major tidal flooding throughout the week
Video
News
DCSO: Hunters discover human remains Sunday afternoon in St. George
Man wanted for killing 2 in Minnesota shot by police in South Carolina
Rep. Cunningham, Problem Solvers Caucus working towards bipartisan COVID-19 legislation