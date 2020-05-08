3 Degree Guarantee for Friday, May 8th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - When it comes to summer vacations and travel—international destinations are no longer an option. Knowing this, Explore Charleston has been working with the medical university and the state to reopen tourism thought the Lowcountry in a safe manner.

Doug Warner the Vice President of Media and Innovation for Explore Charleston said, they saw a similar fear of travel and flying after that of 9/11, but after those began to get back out—Charleston was seen as a safe place to travel to.