3 Degree Guarantee for Thursday, May 21st

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) - Dorchester Paws is asking for donations, after spending $1,400 over the past 10 days on unexpected facility updates.

The facility, which was originally built in 1972, is falling apart. Dorchester Paws says that on May 12, they lost internet connection due to a faulty cable. The cost to replace it is $400. Two days later, they found out that a computer tower would need to be replaced as well, an additional $200. After recent storms, a pipe burst in the shelter, and repairs are estimated to be $800.