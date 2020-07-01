3 Degree Guarantee for Wednesday, July 1st

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Mask mandates now in effect, today the City of Charleston and Town of Mount Pleasant joined those already under strict guidelines requiring masks to be worn in most places.

Planning to come to the City of Charleston for dinner plans, shopping or even work and you don't have a mask, you may be stopped and possibly issued a citation. City officials say with the new ordinance in effect, the goal is to keep everyone safe.