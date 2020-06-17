3 Degree Guarantee for Wednesday, June 17th

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) - Though not finalized, the Columbia City Council is taking up the motion of masks being a mandate—a similar stand seen in Raleigh, North Carolina. This begged the question of if that same mask requirement will come to Charleston.

Mayor Tecklenburg addressed the question Tuesday in a press conference having said, 'I would just say that if the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed with cases, that would be the trigger that would lead us to make strict requirements again.'