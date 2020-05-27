3 Degree Guarantee for Wednesday, May 27th

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Three North Charleston police officers are facing disciplinary action in connection with a case that drew attention over excessive force. Earlier this month, civil rights leaders and elected officials called for justice in the form of a racial bias audit.

The North Charleston Police Department says it won't be releasing the video of the incident that occurred at a North Charleston hotel on May 9th but those who have seen it say it shows a North Charleston Police officer using excessive force on an individual being detained.