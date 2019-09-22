3rd annual Teal Diva 5k to give proceeds towards Ovarian Cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Now is your chance to give to those who have Ovarian Cancer.

The Teal Diva mission will be hosting their 3rd annual Teal Diva Lowcountry 5k for ovarian and other gynecologic related cancers.

The mission celebrates victories, honor memories, empower women, educate the community and fund research of Gynecologic cancers.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the Teal Diva Gynecologic Cancer Survivor Retreat, Marcia’s Group, Charleston’s Hope Lodge, research efforts by the Stand Up to Cancer Ovarian Cancer Dream Team and community advocacy.

Custom teal chemo shirts will be distributed at Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 9:30 AM at Charleston Woodlands.

You can register all the way until 9:20 AM on race day, while online registration doesn’t close.

Viewers can use the code NEWS2 to receive $10 off of online registration.