5 tornadoes touch down in Upstate

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service (NSW) said at least five tornadoes touched down around the Upstate, Saturday.

According to the NWS, the first EFO tornado touched down at about 8:02 p.m. in Townville. It had 85 mph wind speeds and was 30 yards wide. The tornado traveled about 0.44 miles.

The tornado caused minor damage off of Fairplay Road, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the tornado downed a few trees, threw wrought-iron furniture off of a porch and destroyed a carport-like barn. Sheet metal from the barn’s roof was found a quarter of a mile away. A tractor was also damaged by a 2×4.

The second EFO tornado touched down at about 8:10 p.m. in Townville, according to the NWS. It had wind speeds of about 85 mph and traveled about 0.22 miles. It was 50 yards wide.

According to the NWS, the tornado downed hundreds of trees before moving over Lake Hartwell.

A third EF-0 tornado touched down around 8:39pm in northern Anderson County.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down just south of Piedmont with estimated wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for just over a half-mile.

Nobody was hurt in the twister which uprooted trees and destroyed a carport on Smith Drive.

The NWS confirmed Monday afternoon that two other tornadoes touched down in the Abbeville and Greenwood counties area.

NWS crews will also survey damage in Union County Monday afternoon to see if any tornadoes touched down.

