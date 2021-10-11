5th annual Hire me SC Employer Summit to take place virtually through Zoom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The 2021 Hire Me SC Employer Summit is returning Wednesday, October 13 as a virtual event through Zoom.

The fifth annual event is led by Hire Me SC and Able South Carolina for business managers, executives and human resource professionals will help educate those looking to hire and retain a workforce inclusive of people with disabilities.

Registration for the event is open through midnight on October 11.

This year’s theme, “South Carolina’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,” is focused on inclusive hiring in the workplace as South Carolina continues to recover from employment and economic challenges spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud to host the annual Employer Summit alongside NDEAM this October,” said Sandy Jordan, director of employment programs at Able South Carolina. “As our economy rebuilds, it’s important that individuals with disabilities are included in the hiring plans of businesses nationwide.”

Attendees will hear from a keynote speaker, participate in breakout sessions, network with other employers and leave the event with a better understanding of how to include individuals with disabilities in their workplace as the economy rebuilds.

Tickets are available for $50 and can be purchased at https://hiremesc.org/employer-summit/.

The Zoom event will take place Wednesday, October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.