7th Annual Oyster Roast and Chili Cook-Off to benefit the Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday is the 7th Annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off benefiting the Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina.

This is happening at Alhambra Hall on Sunday, September 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off is sponsored by South Atlantic Bank and will feature live music by the Stilettos, children’s entertainment, and tons of great food for a great cause.

Tickets cost $45 (21 and older), $15 (13-20 years old), children 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.florencecrittentonsc.org.

The Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina provides hope, safety, and opportunities to pregnant girls and young mothers. Nearly every two-and-a-half hours, a teen gives birth in South Carolina. Less than half will finish high school, resulting in financial insecurity, lack of employment and career growth, and homelessness.

Florence Crittenton values the right of every young woman to obtain the education, skills, and support needed to have a healthy life – for today and tomorrow.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will support Florence Crittenton, the only program in the state providing education, counseling, medical care, social support, and a safe haven for pregnant girls and young mothers.