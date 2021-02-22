911 calls reveal panic in moments after Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing the terrifying moments from inside the Northwoods Mall from the minutes following a shooting.

Dozens of 911 calls were released on Monday. One woman said she was hiding in a closet and some store employees said they barricaded themselves and their customers inside the stores where they work. Panic can be heard in the voices of callers.

“I can’t get out the back door my key does not work,” said one caller. “How far are the officers?”

Callers were scattered all around the mall and many said they didn’t see anything but they did hear the gunfire.

“I’m in Sunglass Hut,” said a caller.

“We’re in Rue 21,” said an employee of that store.

“In GameStop.”

“I locked myself in the store all I heard was 5 or 6 gunshots.”

Three people were shot and taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and another was a minor.

Some callers said they had eyes on the victims.

“By the Belk exit when you get to the food court, on the right side and go down towards the Belk exit, there’s a person laying on the sidewalk. Shot. There’s people holding him.”

One employee said she and others had the other two victims in a storeroom and began administering first aid.

“And do you have the two people that are injured in there with you?” asked dispatch.“We do have those customers, yes ma’am, one lady is profusely bleeding please get a unit, an ambulance, right away.”

The North Charleston Police Department is still looking for a suspect in this shooting.

If you have any information on the identification of the suspect, you’re asked to call NCPD.