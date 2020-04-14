A different kind of opening for the ‘Essential Farmers Market’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local farmers say this year’s market was more scaled-down, but they’re happy it was controlled and open.

Elliott Shuler, Owner of Shuler’s Peach Farm says this is the first farmers market he’s been to in the Lowcountry all year.

Normally we go to at least 5 fresh markets a week. We go to Summerville, the ones we go to locally are Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and Charleston Market. So this is the first market I’ve been to in this area, and it’s a little hard to know what to expect. Elliott Shuler, Owner of Shuler’s Peach Farm

Shuler says that 40% of their business with their farm is through retail, as that’s where farmers are able to charge their goods for a premium.

We’ve still been able to sell all our berries but we’re selling some wholesale and actually doing a little more business at my stands and at our ‘pick your own’. Elliott Shuler, Owner of Shuler’s Peach Farm

The precautions they’re seeing at the farmers market today with sanitation stations, gloves, and social distancing—is something they too are doing at his own Peach Farm as they remain open to the public.

We have a hand washing station, we have disinfectants, we have gloves that pickers can wear and when our pickers are in the field they’re wearing gloves all the time. Elliott Shuler, Owner of Shuler’s Peach Farm

Mount Pleasant officials say they will continue on with the lessened farmers market every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to ensure they’re supporting their local farmers.

