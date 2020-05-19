A look at COVID-19 in the lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For 9 weeks now, America has been learning how to live with the coronavirus. Many health leaders believe virus response is becoming more manageable.

A local health leader, Dr. Lee Biggs, the Chief Medical Officer at Trident Health, tells News 2 numbers are rising slowly here in the lowcountry and they’re similar across all hospital systems in the area.

He believes we’re past the peak, but people need to continue practices like social distancing, wearing masks and good hygiene to help keep COVID-19 numbers down.

In the last two months, testing capabilities have increased exponentially across the nation.

“Initially when this started, every test had to go through [the Department of Health and Environmental Control] DHEC, and then you saw some smaller lab-based testing that might have a three to four day turn around,” said Dr. Biggs.

Now, facilities that offer in-house testing can learn results in just 45 minutes, often before a patient has left the building.

Coronavirus trends in the lowcountry are consistent with those seen across the nation.

“This is a viral disease that disproportionately targets people with coexisting medical conditions maybe anywhere from their late 50s to their 80s,” said Dr. Biggs.

Dr. Biggs says he’s not sure what a second wave of COVID-19 will look like later in the year, but he does think we could see at least a slight spike in cases.

“We should anticipate, just like we do every year for seasonal influenza, that COVID-19 will be back in some form or another when we enter the fall months,” said Dr. Biggs.

That’s because in the fall, school and work will most likely resume as normal and it’s the proximity of people that could cause the number of cases to spike.

“We’re going to be prepared because everyone will be thinking,” said Dr. Biggs.

He’s hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccine will be close to ready in the fall.