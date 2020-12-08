A Lowcountry composer is stealing Christmas and News 2 airtime

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – He’s a mean one, that Mr. Grinch, and on Wednesday night he’ll be stealing our WCBD channel just ahead of Christmas to bring you his very own musical. While you may know the story, Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Musical has ties here in the Lowcountry.

The musical’s composer Mel Marvin, a Walterboro native, said that while his show has been in front of 2 million people in the past 25 years, Wednesday night’s performance is the one he’s most nervous about.

Marvin, grew up on his family’s farm in Walterboro, later moved to Charleston to attend school at the College of Charleston. It was then, when he lived near the Dock Street Theater, he began his quest into what can be described as simply success.

While he remains closely connected to friends throughout Charleston and family along the Combahee River, his career of molding young minds through the master’s program at the New York University TISCH School of the Arts has kept him busy.

As for the Grinch, the show has been brought from Whoville to your home screen via a new type of theater as thousands of physical theaters remain closed to the public.

Here we are with a totally new thing, that I’ve never seen—directed by another director reconceived. All of my music is there, all the orchestrations are there it’s going to sound the same but it will look entirely different. Mel Marvin, Composer ‘The Grinch Musical’

Marvin said his initial story, like many others, was originally written for his daughter Kate. The Grinch, is one of 6 musicals written for her and the Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre.

The show, similar to the production and industry, has taken on a new life since the pandemic.

For the actors at the Troubadour Theatre in London, Marvin said for their whole rehearsal period, they stayed 8 feet apart wearing masks. It wasn’t until a little over one week before the actual shooting that they took masks off and started rehearsing close together.

At that point, they had been tested every day for weeks and lived in pods at a nearby hotel. Marvin said despite a constant feeling of a cancelation each day, those on the ground were so good about maintaining the protocols, that the British authorities let them proceed.

While Marvin was unable to go to London to oversee the production in person, he was Zoomed in for consults. As for what we can expect, the show will follow more along with the book than the adapted movies—all with his original score.

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Musical will play on WCBD at 8 o’clock Wednesday night.

For more information on the televised performance, click here.