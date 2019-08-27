A new nursing home may be on the way in Ravenel

Ravenel, S.C. (WCBD)- A new nursing home is set to be discussed at tonight’s Ravenel council meeting!

The proposal is to turn the old Miley Hill/E.B Ellington elementary school into a nursing home/rehabilitation/community residential care facility.

The building was purchased by the Town of Ravenel after the new E. B. Ellington School was built. Councilman Curtis Inabinett Jr. says it is the perfect location because there aren’t any nursing homes in the area. He explains that the closest nursing homes sit on James Island, in West Ashley, Summerville, Walterboro, and Beaufort.

“There is a whole demographic of people that could be served in the nursing home industry if this building is turned into a nursing home. The potential is there.” Councilman Inabinett, Town of Ravenel

The property is fully fenced with grand oak trees and the potential to expand. Councilman Inabinett says the building’s structure is in good shape and with a little elbow grease, it has the potential to bring ten million dollars in revenue and create around 150 jobs.

Tonight’s Town Hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. and if the proposal is approved, the next step is to conduct feasibility studies and make sure the building is up to code.