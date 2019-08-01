A refund check may be heading your way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The push continues to refund ratepayers for the nuclear project fiasco.

Wednesday marked two years since Santee Cooper and SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA, abandoned the project just north of Columbia. Dominion energy took over the company back in December.

Ratepayers paid an extra 18 percent on monthly electric bills to cover the costs associated with abandoning the nuclear plant.

A Judge decided more than 1 million customers would split $146 million. Roughly $60 million in checks will be mailed to customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina who paid more than $2 billion for a project that never generated power.

“The State” newspaper reports that most ratepayers will get less than 100 dollars— a fraction of what you paid. Another round of refund checks should be available once real estate that use to be owned by SCE&G is sold.

We’re told you do not have to do anything to get the checks and how much you get is based on how much you paid toward the abandoned nuclear reactors.

Customers who want more information should contact that administrator at (877)-432-3808 or email info@scegratepayersettlement.com. A website was set also up for customers’ questions, click or tap here to access it.