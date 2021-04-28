A Visit to Stono River County Park

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, is often happy to dart past Capitol Hill reporters without saying much. This time, he and the spotlight have found each other.

Brought up by a single mother who worked back-breaking hours as a nursing assistant, Scott, 55, has spent a decade in Congress representing South Carolina. Now, the lawmaker who combines a willingness to address racial questions with an advocacy of conservative causes is giving his party’s nationally televised response to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress.