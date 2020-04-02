A yellow-light to continue teeing off the green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was last week when the City of Charleston decided to shut down the ‘Muni’ Golf Course. However, private courses remain open and operating.

Shannon Scaff, the Director of Emergency Management with the City of Charleston says their decision to shut down the course and parks was not one they took lightly.

It was really a balancing act of risk vs gain. We made the decision in the interest to keep everyone safe to ultimately close those parks down. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

Scaff says that despite the city’s choice to close ‘Muni’, those courses remaining open understand the risk of continuing to operate.

The guidance that has been shared to golf courses that remain open is to eliminate any opportunity for the virus to be shared from one person to another. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

Going on to note what the guidance the city passed on to them exactly was.

Things like one person per golf cart, or keeping their golf course store closed, or making their reservations online—rather than going to the location to make a reservation for a tee time. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

And while the city shared the tips with the courses, and clubs in their area, Scaff says that those on the green should remember the 6-foot rule.

“Just because you happen to be on a golf course, doesn’t mean you’re exempt from exercising those same precautions that it seems like we’ve been hearing about for a long time. So we all really need to do our part here.” Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

For information about the Park and Play Program endorsed by the National Golf Course Owners Association, click here.

