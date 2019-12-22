AAA reminds people to travel safely while driving to holiday destinations.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – This week lots of people will be traveling to their holiday destinations by plane, train or bus and mostly by car.

​ According to AAA, if you’re packing up the sleigh for a holiday getaway, patience and preparedness is key while on the road.​ ​

This year, 115 million Americans will be traveling to their holiday destinations. ​ ​

Nearly 7 million will travel by plane and over 3 million will travel by buses cruise or train.​ ​

104 million will drive to their destinations this year.​ ​ With all those extra cars comes quite a few accidents. ​

AAA has estimated that more than 850,000 cars will call for roadside assistance.​ ​

Dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts are likely causes.​ ​ Running out of glass can also cause you to be left by the side of the road. ​ ​

If you’re not quite making good time and you are rushing on the road, AAA is also reminding people to remember a few things.​ ​

1. Do not offend or cause another driver to change their speed or direction in response to something you did on the road.​ ​

2. Be tolerant and forgiving–other drivers may be having an off day.​ ​

3. Do not respond, avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space and call 911 if needed.​ ​

Also remember to be considerate of your driver and help if needed.​ ​

As a reminder if you are traveling to a bigger city you might experience double and even triple delay times, especially on December 26th.

