AAA reminds people to travel safely while driving to holiday destinations.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – This week lots of people will be traveling to their holiday destinations by plane, train or bus and mostly by car.
According to AAA, if you’re packing up the sleigh for a holiday getaway, patience and preparedness is key while on the road.
This year, 115 million Americans will be traveling to their holiday destinations.
Nearly 7 million will travel by plane and over 3 million will travel by buses cruise or train.
104 million will drive to their destinations this year. With all those extra cars comes quite a few accidents.
AAA has estimated that more than 850,000 cars will call for roadside assistance.
Dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts are likely causes. Running out of glass can also cause you to be left by the side of the road.
If you’re not quite making good time and you are rushing on the road, AAA is also reminding people to remember a few things.
1. Do not offend or cause another driver to change their speed or direction in response to something you did on the road.
2. Be tolerant and forgiving–other drivers may be having an off day.
3. Do not respond, avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space and call 911 if needed.
Also remember to be considerate of your driver and help if needed.
As a reminder if you are traveling to a bigger city you might experience double and even triple delay times, especially on December 26th.