AAP identifies nearly 100,000 new cases of pediatric COVID-19 over one week, Lowcountry doctors see similar trend

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – Over the past week, 94,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children have been identified across the nation, that’s according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Lowcountry physicians say there’s a need for some concern as an uptick in pediatric patients is also being seen across the Greater Charleston Area.

Dr. Robert Oliverio with Roper St. Francis says point-blank, “children are getting sick”. Even more, he’s worried that the trend in cases will worsen in the next few weeks as children head back to school.

He said, “what we are talking about is putting 30 or so of them together in a room and you know, the choice to mask is up to the parent”. Dr. Oliverio says the right choice is to mask up for both parents and children.

The case increases according to Roper St. Francis and Trident Health is part of a similar trend they’ve seen all summer: that COVID-19 is a disease of the unvaccinated.

What we are seeing is that this delta variant is certainly hitting the unvaccinated much much harder. Unfortunately, children under 12 and you know many other children, are just part of the larger number of unvaccinated. Dr. Preston Wendell, Summerville Medical Center

Dr. Preston Wendell with Summerville Medical Center says in addition to encouraging masking and social distancing, he advises parents to get themselves vaccinated.

Number 1, Number 2, and Number 3 is please get vaccinated. So you get vaccinated, anyone you know—get vaccinated, your children 12 and up please get vaccinated and hopefully we’ll have safe studies in the emergency release authorization for younger children and they can all get vaccinated. Dr. Preston Wendell, Summerville Medical Center

If and when a vaccine for those 12 and under gets approved through an Emergency Use Authorization, (EUA) you can count on us to update you.