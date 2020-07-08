Aaron NeSmith looks to fill an NBA dream come October

For every athlete, making it to the Pros is a dream that very few get the chance to call a reality.



But coming up in October, the NBA Draft will a dream come true for Aaron NeSmith.



“Watching the NBA Finals, watching it year after year,” said Aaron NeSmith. “Grabbing your little ball and throwing it in the living room. Just trying to chase a dream that seems unchaseable to get. So now, sitting here in 2020 getting closer and closer to achieving that dream is very satisfying.”



Three state titles, and 2018’s Gatorade player of the year.



Obviously his hard work has been paying off.



And as he took his talents to Vanderbilt, his talents shined.



And he continued to love the game with every win.



“Winning is the one thing that I look forward to the most and I want to do the most. Being able to celebrate with my teammates when the buzzer goes off, I’d say that’s the most proud moment,” said NeSmith.

But his hard work has pushed him to be the best he can be.



But, it tests him as well.

After hurting his foot sophomore year, he saw his determination grow, as he looks to get healthy.



“I had to look at was I could help my team without me actually being on the floor,” said NeSmith. “I also think it helped me grow. Definitely would rather of been playing. But I also think it was beneficial to have the three months to learn a different aspect of the game of basketball.”



Now, he’s back in the gym, getting back into his groove.



As he lets his hard work and determination shine past the doubt.



“It is actually incredible,” said Aaron’s father William NeSmith. “He works so hard I’m actually asking him to back off a little bit. I mean he is just that adamant. He wants to be perfect. I think he’s like a coaches dream. Whatever you want him to do, you don’t have to worry about it he’s going to get it done.”



The NBA Draft is a special day for all those involved.



But this year, it falls on Aaron’s birthday.



So hopefully his birthday gift this year, will be making his dreams come true.



“You put in the work, you know the blessings will come.” said William.