Abducted 3-year-old found, 13-year-old girl still missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (4/2): The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office says that 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart has been found after being abducted earlier Thursday.

13-year-old Emilia Newman was considered the abductor of Jacobey and has not yet been located by authorities.

ORIGINAL (4/2): The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy who they say was abducted by a 13-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, Jacobey Marcelle Stewart, 3, was taken by Emilia Newman, 13, at Jacobey’s home around 3 p.m. in the town of Fyffe.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a light green 2006 Mercury Mariner bearing Alabama license plate “28BK859”. They may be traveling to the Chattanooga area, according to ALEA.

Jacobey was seen last wearing a red shirt with a black and white stripe down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes. He needs medication daily for kidney issues, according to DCSO.

If you have any information regarding Jacobey’s whereabouts, contact DCSO at (256) 845-3801 or call 911.

