According to medical experts, children over the age of 2 should wear a mask

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As more cities and towns create mask mandates, there’s been little specification as to if children should be wearing a face covering or mask. According to healthcare professionals, whether or not your city or town has added it into their mandate—if your child is over the age of 2, they should have a face covering on if unable to social distance.

Karrie Powell, the Chief Nursing Officer at Trident’s Summerville Medical Center, said that masks for children are just as effective for reducing the amount of COVID-19 exposure as they are for adults.

As for if your child is under the age of 2, Powell recommends that if you must bring them outside, carry them in a covered car seat. That cover could be the same as those used when trying to keep them out of the sun. The goal is to protect them from being exposed to those same viral particles you avoid by wearing a mask.

Children are just as susceptible as anyone else is, and, again, really the goal is to make sure that you’re social distancing and using any type of intervention to keep yourself safe to include masks. Karrie Powell, the Chief Nursing Officer Summerville Medical Center

Powell even added in some tips to assist with keeping the mask on your child and to make the thought of wearing a mask less frightening.

Some of the things that our pediatric team recommends is that you get masks that are colorful or that has some sort of child-friendly print on them so this way they like to wear it, and its something they see as a fun thing as opposed to something that we’re making them wear. Karrie Powell, the Chief Nursing Officer at Summerville Medical Center

If you believe your child may have contracted COVID-19 and want to bring them to seek treatment at a hospital, Powell said you should take them to an Emergency Room if they show a high fever, a deep cough, or have been exposed to a family member or friend who has tested positive for the virus.

If you’re unsure as to bring your child in to seek medical care, you can call Trident Health’s ‘Consult a Nurse.’ It’s a 24/7 line with pediatric nurses from their newly opened Emergency Department site at their Summerville Medical Center. To reach them, call (843)-797-3463.

