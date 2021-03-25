Active Shooter demonstration leads to potential safety additions for local school districts

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There have been over 100 mass shootings in the United States in under 100 days. Now, businesses and school districts are looking to ramp up security amid the uptick in violence.

Experts say the recent influx of mass shootings and violence has sparked a crisis and a need for safety.

Tom Czyz, the CEO of Armoured One and a now-retired Homicide Detective and SWAT team operator, said it’s going to get worse before it gets better as he believes the current increase in violence is a direct result of the pandemic. Czyz said, “Humans are made to be around each other and now they’re being confined and people with mental health problems, it’s just making their problems worse, the help is not there.”

Rather than teaching Lowcountry businesses and districts to only react to dire situations that involve active shooters, their doors and filmed bulletproof glass offer a way to be proactive.

Czyz said with teachers wearing bulletproof clothing and kids wearing bulletproof backpacks, there is only a certain amount of solutions that can be added without scaring people and being able to have safety measures unseen. Czyz and his business partner, Tino Amodei, founded the company Armoured One in response to the Sandy Hook massacre.

As for those in attendance at the active-shooter demonstration on Thursday, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County School District were present among Lowcountry architectural firms. All are looking for increased safety solutions.

“There’s been a huge change, even we look at Sandy Hook in 2012 to Parkland in 2018, and here it is 2021 and they’re seeing and having the awareness that things are changing and we got to do something and they are stepping up, knowing that they need to protect and keep their kids safe,” said Czyz.

According to Armoured One, some of the tri-county school districts have asked for personal demonstrations for their school board so they can further assess the new technology ahead of implementing it into the Lowcountry.

