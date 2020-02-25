Watch: Adorable cheetah cubs make history

COLUMBUS, O.H., (CNN) – This brother and sister pair at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio are the first cheetah cubs to be born through in vitro fertilization.

According to the cheetah conservation fund, cheetahs are considered vulnerable- which means their numbers are dwindling- so conservationists have been trying to expand the gene pool of cheetahs in human care.

Biological mom Kibibi has genes that are considered valuable to maintaining a strong line of cheetahs in human care.

Scientists worried Kibibi was too old to give birth, so they implanted her eggs into Izzy, who is a few years younger.

The father, Slash, lives at a zoo in Texas.

This was the third time scientists ever tried this procedure, and clearly, third time’s a charm.