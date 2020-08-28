Affordable Housing home begins construction in Rosemont

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Rosemont area of Charleston will be getting a new neighborhood family. This, after a special groundbreaking ceremony on Friday of what will be a 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home on Birdie Garrett Street.

The dirt has been turned in Rosemont—Mayor Tecklenburg said that this home is different than other Affordable Homes in the past.

Those with the City of Charleston said, their hope for this home is for it to be passed down for generations to come.

This one will be for home ownership. Which helps families to build wealth and so we’re very excited about that—there’s a critical need for affordable housing in our community and in our city. So every unit, every home that we can add that’s guaranteed to be affordable—is a plus. John Tecklenburg, Charleston Mayor

While you’ll be able to own the home, the land it sits on will remain in a trust, so the next owner can also afford to live in the same dwelling.

Not just to one next home owner, but even to the homeowners to come after that. And so it’s a wonderful permanent addition to affordability. John Tecklenburg, Charleston Mayor

As for how you can qualify? One would need to have an income that is not more than 80% of the average median income for the Charleston County area set by HUD. That income level qualifies the owners among being credit worthy.

The Charleston Redevelopment Corporation said that Friday afternoon’s event is another showing of the city’s promise to increase affordability for all.

And we need to make sure that people who live and work here can continue to live and work here. And the city and the mayor and the council members have made this a priority and helped fund this—and this is proof that it’s a priority. Eli Poliakoff, Charleston Redevelopment Corporation Chairman

The city said in a few weeks there will be another groundbreaking for another affordable home in West Ashley, located in Ashleyville.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.