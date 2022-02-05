After 40 years on the run, Florida rapist who stole deceased child’s identity sentenced to 22 years in prison

TAMPA (WFLA) – A federal judge on Friday sentenced a former fugitive who prosecutors said lived under the fake name of a deceased child for more than four decades to 22 years in prison.

Douglas Bennett, 77, pleaded guilty in September to charges of passport fraud, aggravated identify theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Newspaper stories from the 1970s chronicled Bennett’s criminal past. Jurors in Connecticut convicted him of robbery, kidnapping and rape.

But while free on bail, Bennett vanished before he was to begin serving his prison sentence for the 1974 sexual assault on Valentine’s Day.

Neighbors told News Channel 8 in November 2020 they were shocked to learn the man who lived in a Clearwater home since the 1990s had been a fugitive for more than forty years.

Federal investigators finally caught up with Bennett after he tried to renew his passport. An audit revealed he had assumed the identity of Gordon Ewen. Records show Ewen was born in 1940 and died five years later in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Bennett’s 22-year prison sentence is the maximum penalty he could have received. Federal guidelines suggested a sentence of four to six years.

U.S. District Judge William Jung said what bothers him is the rape victim never received closure and Bennett only made matters worse by taking off and hiding all these years.