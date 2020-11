NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - As the holidays near, more families this year than ever before are wondering where their next meal will come from. Multiple agencies across the Lowcountry said they are working to answer that question for those feeling more food insecure this season.

For the Community Outreach Center in North Charleston, they are hoping to impact at least 15,000 residents over the next few days across the Lowcountry.