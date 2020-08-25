Aluminum shortage could impact Lowcountry Brewers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While the 800-million-dollar a year Brewery Industry in South Carolina continues to struggle through the pandemic, another issue has arisen: a shortage on aluminium cans.

The South Carolina Brewers Guild said the can shortage actually began a few years ago making it a two fold issue. When companies that produce products such as seltzers, kombucha, and other craft beverages switched from glass to cans, it put more demand on an already small industry.

Brook Bristow with the South Carolina Brewers Guild said that when bars and restaurants were at full function, breweries were ‘draft heavy’ which made them ultimately rely on cans in times in COVID-19.

With the laws kind of being the way that they are—they really are the only ways that they can push product out is through to-go sales. And generally for brewers now that’s not bottles that’s cans and crawlers and we’ve seen shortages in all different sizes. Whether they be a 12 ounce can—or 16 or a 32 ounce crawler. There’s shortages across the board for everybody. Brook Bristow, SC Brewers Guild

Even more, Bristow said the can suppliers will not be able to expand capacity until the end of 2021. As for the Lowcountry’s impact, it will depend on the individual breweries. Many, if not all, will have delayed orders.

Bristow said depending on their size, small breweries might have their orders canceled or unfulfilled as it is easier for these producers to produce in bulk versus only shipping half of a truck or a fleet of cans.

While glass bottles could be a solution, it is also a more expensive option. Another less popular, but more cost effective option for brewers is to have consumers bring their own growlers.

Bringing yah know your jugs with you to fill up there. That’s probably gonna be on solution and it might not be one that consumers are crazy about but just because of the demand for aluminum cans these days it might be one of the few ways that you are able to bring beer back from the breweries if things continue the way that they are. Brook Bristow, SC Brewers Guild

Despite the can shortage, Bristow said you should not go out and panic buy all the beer that you enjoy as it is best consumed fresh. He also said you should continue supporting your local breweries as there will not be a shortage of beer.

