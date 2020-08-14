American Academy of Pediatrics releases tips on taking care of children during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guidance on taking care of children during the pandemic has been released by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Experts say cloth masks can be safely worn by children ages two and older. This includes most children with underlying health conditions.

They say that schools and child care plans must include wearing masks and having your child wear one at home, so they can begin to get used to it.

The experts also say a child should be tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms, were in close contact with someone infected, or scheduled for elective surgery.

If the test comes back positive, other family members should also be tested.

