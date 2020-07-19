American Heritage Association calls for greater protection of historical monuments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Heritage Association (AHA), a Charleston based non-profit, held a press conference downtown on Saturday to call for greater protections of historical monuments in the Palmetto State.

They were joined by Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, USMC Ret., the South Carolina African American Chamber and members of the South Carolina House and Senate.

All of the speakers at the meeting agree with each other that the state’s history and its monuments should be protected.

Representative Bill Taylor, among other state leaders, are looking at a few possible provisos to be added to the upcoming state budget.

“The budget proviso that I’m putting forward, leadership has already seen it, it’s in the bill, proposes to withhold funds from local governments that remove the historical monuments until the monuments are put back in place,” said Rep. Taylor.

Another proposed proviso would require historical plaques to be factual and free of editorial comments.

“The proviso is a temporary way to say ‘look we’re not going to put up with this,'” said Representative Stewart Jones.

Not all state leaders agree with the message of the meeting including Representative Marvin Pendarvis, who did not attend the meeting.

Pendarvis has been very vocal about his support in taking down historical monuments honoring the confederacy but adds that there’s a bigger picture.

“The effort to take down any monuments and change any names needs to be coupled with a strengthened effort to uproot and dismantle the institutions that these monuments represent,” said Rep. Pendarvis.

He also disagrees with the withholding of funds.

“There’s an effort to penalize people or to take away state funding if a municipality votes to remove a monument and that’s ridiculous and I’ll be against that,” said Pendarvis.

At the meeting, AHA member Brett Barry released the results of a poll conducted by Pulse Opinion Research of South Carolina likely Republican voters.

The poll revealed that:

85% of pollees want state law to protect all historical monuments and memorials

84% of pollees want Attorney General Alan Wilson to vigorously enforce the Heritage Act

80% of pollees want mandatory minimum prison sentences for vandals that damage historical monuments

82% of pollees want historical plaques to present the facts and not include editorial comments

The AHA says while the group is non-partisan, the group recognizes that South Carolina is a Republican state.

“This is a prime example of a group polling people that are likely to support their position to suggest to people that that’s the sentiment of the South Carolina people,” said Rep. Pendarvis.

Also present at the AHA meeting was Dr. Walter Curry, board member of the AHA and Chairman of the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce Committee on Historic Research, Preservation, and Education Committee, Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, USMC (Ret.), State Representative Mike Burns, and State Senator Dwight Loftis.