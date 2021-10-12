American Red Cross urging donations after blood supply, donor turnout decrease

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The American Red Cross continues experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

Blood donor turnout has also decreased by nearly 10% as summer has come to an end.

While donations have dropped, hospital demand for blood remains strong. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment and donate.

Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.