American Red Cross urging donations after blood supply, donor turnout decrease

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Red Cross_14053

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The American Red Cross continues experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

Blood donor turnout has also decreased by nearly 10% as summer has come to an end.

While donations have dropped, hospital demand for blood remains strong. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment and donate.

Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES