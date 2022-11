MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews closed a portion of Highway 41 Saturday night following a crash near Joe Rouse Drive.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Drive.

Law enforcement was on the scene at 7 p.m.

Injuries were reported; however, details are limited.

