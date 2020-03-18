Animal shelters fighting for adoptions amid the pandemic

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – With less adoptions, but the same influx of animals coming through the doors at shelters, Dorchester Paws is taking a new approach to showcase their pets in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Maddie Moore, Marketing Manager at Dorchester Paws says their team will be doing Facebook Lives everyday starting at 1 p.m. to ensure their pets are still in the public’s minds, and to entertain the extra folks at home.

So we’re actually going to start doing Simon Says with dogs, where you actually can have your kid pretend to be Simon as we try to teach our animals commands like sit, stay, laydown. We’re gonna be showing you how to make DIY cat and dog toys out of toilet paper rolls and a lot of things that people don’t know about the shelter, a behind the scenes look at us. Maddie Moore, Marketing Manager at Dorchester Paws

While you can apply for and inquire about an animal online, Moore suggests that you still come in person, as they will ensure to follow CDC guidelines, in addition to new precautions being taken.

Kim Almstedt, Executive Director at Dorchester Paws says that, “Due to a decrease in donations we need to cut back on staff hours, limiting our availability to the public.”

This meaning the shelter will limit interactions with the public, and altering their open hours to 2:30-5:00pm Monday through Sunday.

To limit crowds, Dorhester Paws will also be asking adopters and fosters to wait in their car until a staff member retrieves them.

We recommend that they still come in person to meet the animal, just because we want to make sure they meet their full personality and make sure that it’s a good fit. We’re definitely willing to send you videos through email and things like that. Just to make sure it’s even worth it for you to come to take the trip out here. Maddie Moore, Marketing Manager at Dorchester Paws

And if you’re not ready to adopt, but want to lend a helping hand to the shelter when it comes to overcrowding, you can also foster.

So our fosters range from 24 hours from our date with a dog program, where you just do a sleep over to an extended period of time which is our adoption ambassador, where you can do it for extended months. So really we fit your needs, you just tell us how long you’re looking to foster, and what you’re looking to do and we set you up with that perfect match. Maddie Moore, Marketing Manager at Dorchester Paws

As of right now, the shelter has 137 animals and is asking to public to foster for 2 weeks if possible. Dorchester Paws says that they will supply a kennel, food, and other supplies if necessary.

