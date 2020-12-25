Annual Birthday Party 4 Jesus continues to share joy amid the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 10th annual Birthday Party 4 Jesus is happening today but looks a little bit different amid the pandemic. While there was a change of location this year from the Citadel, the Birthday Party 4 Jesus organizers made sure it was able to still be accessed and enjoyed.

The Without Walls Ministry supplied masks for those attending and asked participants upon arrival to their location to social distance if without a mask.

From 4,000 people in 2019, to a hopeful 1,000 total spread through 5 neighborhoods in 2020, the party had everything it typically had. Hot meals, toys, bicycles, and even gift cards were given out in celebration of community and Christmas.

For many, this event was their only means of gifts for the holiday. Sherry Skinner, a Charleston Resident, said ‘without them, a lot of people wouldn’t have nothing—like me. Love God, peace, soul.’

As residents head back home for the day, the work of those behind the event doesn’t stop after their cleanup.

The needs are always there, I guess it may be different needs because of this year and so that’s what I want to focus on. Maybe some of that follow up is going to work well with that. So following up with the families and making sure we got the proper paperwork I think will help a lot of those kinds of things this year. Steve Fowler-Vaughn, Pastor Revive Charleston

In addition to being at Gadsen Green this year, the group was also present with their U-Haul trucks at the Ridgeview Manor office, the corner of Stewart and America Street, Russelldale and Rebecca Street, and on Remount Road.

Those organizing the event told News 2 that they hope that by 2021, they will be back in the Citadel to celebrate another Birthday 4 Jesus.