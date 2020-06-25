Annual hurricane lane reversal drill shows new evacuation routes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday was the annual hurricane lane reversal day and while no lanes were actually reversed—local entities set up alongside the routes preparing for when an actual hurricane evacuation is called for South Carolina.

With four named storms already in the books for this year’s hurricane season and an update to this year’s reversal plan—Lance Corporal Matt Southern, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said it’s important for all to prepare.

One of the things we’re preparing for is an actual change to the reversal plan. Uhm in previous years this reversal here along I-26 has started at 526 and the interchange with I-16. This year it’s now starting at the Nexton Parkway Interchange so about 15 miles west of where it normally would have begun. Corporal Matt Southern, SC Highway Patrol

The change in this year’s plan is to assist with emergency responders, state workers, and the public’s access to the reversed exits. This all, in addition to allowing more individuals the opportunity to use I-26 as their primary evacuation route.

Corporal Southern said that today involved much more than just his department, but all of their partners. Even more, he added that the Department of Transportation, Probation, Pardon and Parole Service, other law enforcement agencies, local fire and EMS all want to be prepared in the event of an actual hurricane evacuation. While their agencies prepare, they are urging the public to do the same.

We want people to go ahead and plan now and know where they would be going. While I-26 is the major evacuation route here, in the Charleston area there are other ones as well that may be closer to where you live. Corporal Matt Southern, SC Highway Patrol

For more information on the new evacuation routes and preparedness, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.