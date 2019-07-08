Annual law enforcement conference trying to teach the steps necessary to bring real change to communities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – July 8 was the start of the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers’ Association 58th annual Educational and Training Conference.

The week long conference allows officers from across the state came together to attend training courses on many different subjects such as: firearms prosecutions, traffic laws, and physical awareness.

Besides attending courses, they also have meet and greet opportunities throughout the week that gives the community the opportunity to connect with law enforcement officers.

“We are an outreach organization and there are different communities throughout the state. We provide different aspects of law enforcement training and also assistance to different people who may need our assistance. We also offer scholarships to individuals who are pertaining or at least striving to become law enforcement personnel.” Jeffery Jackson, Major of Operations, Sumter Police Department

The Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers’ Association began as an organization that wanted to give a voice to those in the community who did not have a voice.

“The organization was founded to provide African Americans with a voice even though at this stage of our lives and at this stage in the history we are all inclusive. Anybody can join the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers’ Association.” Jeffery Jackson, Major of Operations, Sumter Police Department

Major Jackson added that the organization “provides a face that the African American community can connect with.”

The organization feels that going to these communities and supporting the youth with their educational and occupational goals can help create a positive future for law enforcement.