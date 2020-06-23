Apple worldwide developer conference held virtually amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Apple’s worldwide developer conference will continue Tuesday as scheduled.

This year’s event is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple will be announcing its newest development including IOS 14. The update will feature a home screen redesign and the ability to use multiple apps at once.

The company also has unveiled masked memojis and a hand washing detection for the Apple Watch.

Apple released that the countdown that will help you to make sure you wash your hands as long as you are supposed to.

The company announced it will start making its own processors for Mac computer and have plans to launch a camp for Black developers and entrepreneurs.

They are pledging $100 million to fight racism, including within Apple.