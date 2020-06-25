Arsenic found in bottled water made by Whole Foods

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Arsenic has been found in bottled waters made by Whole Foods stores.

Consumer reports says levels in starkey spring water are potentially three times as much as other brands and potentially harmful.

According to consumer reports, drinking a single bottle is not harmful. However, regular consumption of, “even small amounts of the heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and lower IQ scores in children.”

The level of arsenic in the water is with-in federal regulations.

Starkey spring water has been the target of a 2019 class action lawsuit over its health labeling.