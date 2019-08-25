AT&T workers on strike; protesting in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – AT&T employees were protesting in Mount Pleasant Saturday as a part of a protest going on in the Southeast.

Workers picketed Saturday morning along Coleman Boulevard. This after workers went on strike at midnight on Friday citing unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract.

Member of Communications Workers of America have walked off the job in eight other states.

AT&T issued the following statement:

“A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees.”