Authorities investigating after Amtrak train bomb threat prompts evacuation at Kingstree station

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Amtrak Police are continuing an investigation after a call about a potential explosive device on an Amtrak train in Williamsburg County.

According to officials, the device was said to be placed on train 98 headed to New York Sunday, March 7th.

An Amtrak representative notified local authorities that the train would stop at the Amtrak station at 101 East Main St. in Kingstree.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and assisted Amtrak personnel with safely evacuating passengers from the train.

Passengers were then escorted to the Williamsburg County Alex Chapman Complex building by officials for shelter.

According to officials, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division responded with their K9 Explosive Bomb Dogs to ensure there was no threat on the train or other areas.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department, Kingstree Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS, Williamsburg County Transit, Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division and Williamsburg County Supervisors Office assisted with the incident.

After further investigation, agencies were unable to locate any explosive deices.

Passengers were safely escorted back to the train station for boarding after the search and Amtrak Police will continue to investigate the situation.