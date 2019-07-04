Authorities patrol waterways securing the safety of citizens on July 4th

You may be spending some of your fourth of July weekend out on the water.

The Berkeley County sheriffs departments Marine patrol has been out on the waterways today trying to make people sure people are staying safe.

One boat had some trouble today and The marine patrol helped the stranded boater get back to where his vehicle was parked.

The Department of Natural Resources is going to hold courtesy boat inspections on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM until noon.

On Saturday they will be at the Cypress Gardens boat Landing, Rembly’s point and Wappoo cut landings. On Sunday, DNR will be at Dennis boat landing in Moncks Corner, John P Limehouse landing on the Stono River and at the Herbert H Jessen landing on the Ashley River in Dorchester County.

Deputies also stopped boats and handed free T-shirts to kids who are practicing safe boating by wearing their lifejackets.