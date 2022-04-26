NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry now has a new connection to reach the Theme Park Capital of the World!

Starting in June, Avelo Airlines will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Orlando.

Introductory one-way fares to “the City Beautiful” will start at $59.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Charleston with nonstop service to Orlando,” said Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Avelo makes getting to Orlando easier and more affordable than ever; with our low fares and Boeing 737 jetliners, it’s the fastest and most comfortable way to get to MCO – for both your wallet and your inflight experience.”

Flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays with departing routes from North Charleston at 8:40 a.m. and departing Orlando to North Charleston at 1:10 p.m.

Avelo will also add services from CHS to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) starting in May.