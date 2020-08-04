Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a marine fire Tuesday morning

AWENDAW-MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a boat fire at Carolina Seafood.

The department posted a tweet explaining that the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries sustained due to the fire.

