B.R.A.K.E.S. offering free defensive driving program for teens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe (B.R.A.K.E.S.) will be hosting a free defensive driving workshop for teens at the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend.

The program was established by former drag racing champion Doug Herbert after he lost his two sons in a car crash. Charleston area Allstate agents are sponsoring this weekend’s classes in honor of Tripp Rabon- the son of local agent Sandra Rabon- who was killed in a 2015 car crash.

Students learn from professional instructors, including law enforcement offers and professional racing drivers, in hands on lessons pertaining to road safety. Topics include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, and car control/skid recovery. Program graduates are “64% less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving.”

Classes will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers are following strict health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Space is limited. Click here to register.